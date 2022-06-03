Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin

There's a new star kid in town.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin and music composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter, Pashmina Roshan, is all set to make her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

The film is a sequel to 2003's Ishq Vishk, which launched the careers of Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

Pashmina will star alongside Rohit Saraf (of Mismatched and The Sky Is Pink fame), Jibraan Khan (who played Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and Naila Grewal (of Thappad fame).

It will be directed by actor-director Nipun Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Please click on the images for a better look at the stunning Pashmina.

IMAGE: Hrithik introduces Pashmina through these gorgeous pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: He writes, 'Hey pash, you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes ... looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: He adds: 'You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that. And be proud. O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Hrithik unveils the film's poster too: 'My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound” This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram