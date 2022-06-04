News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Drama. Romance. Whodunits: On OTT This Week

Drama. Romance. Whodunits: On OTT This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 04, 2022 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Jana Gana Mana
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Following the public outrage over a college professor's rape and death, a lawyer and cop will pursue justice as they know it in the latest from Prithviraj Sukumaran.

 

Aashram Season 3
Where to watch? MXPlayer
Language: Hindi

Bobby Deol returns for a third season as the duplicitous Baba Nirala.

As a godman attains more and more invincibility to carry out heinous crimes, a plot for revenge against him takes shape on the sly.

 

The Boys Season 3
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

It's time for another season of the hugely popular television series focusing on the dark side of superheroes.

 

The Essex Serpent
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

In this six-part adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, science and scepticism collide after a widow arrives in a coastal village rumoured to be fraught by a sea dragon.

 

Two Summers
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Dutch (with subtitles)

Thirty years after they lost one from their group tragically, a bunch of friends reunite over a fancy vacation that takes a nightmarish turn in this Flemish thriller series.

 

Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: English

Hugh Laurie adapts the Agatha Christie whodunit about a dying man's last words inspiring his discoverer and companion to deep dive into the mystery behind it.

 

9 Hours
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this curious new series, three prisoners must accept the challenge of looting three banks and returning to jail within THE stipulated time.

 

Sher Shivraj
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

From the makers of Pawankhind comes another Shivaji special where the Great Maratha takes on Adilshahi's tyrannical might.

 

Runway 34
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn acts and directs this flight thriller turned courtroom drama where a commercial pilot accused of drinking and flying must defend his demeanour after saving his passengers from a near crash.

 

Kiss Sixth Sense
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A girl's ability to see someone’s future on kissing them leads to much romantic excitement after she brushes lips with her boss and foresees a lovey-dovey future. Fans of A Business Proposal are likely to lap the K-drama in the workplace rom-com genre.

 

The Perfect Mother
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: French (with subtitles)

A mother will move heaven and earth to prove her daughter's innocence after the latter is accused of murder. Except what if she is actually guilty?

SUKANYA VERMA
