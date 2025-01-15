Looking At Ranveer-Deepika's New Home

Photograph: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat seems to have got its Dua!

The superstar is all set to have a superstar neighbour, when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shift next door with their daughter, Dua.

The building is still under construction, and Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com gives you a first look.

Mumbai's posh neighbourhood of Bandra Bandstand just got another skyscraper, overlooking the beautiful Arabian Sea.

Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly live in the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building.

According to Magic Bricks, the house has a carpet area of 11,266 square feet with a 1,300 square foot private deck. It has access to 19 car spaces.

It reportedly costs Rs 119 crore (Rs 1.19 billion), making it one of the most expensive celebrity homes in the city.

The building is right next to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, above. Mannat is already is a tourist spot in Mumbai, and now, fans will have one more reason to visit!