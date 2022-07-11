News
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Much Ranveer's Quadruplex Cost!

How Much Ranveer's Quadruplex Cost!

Source: ANI
July 11, 2022 12:11 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Mumbai's north west suburb of Bandra is where several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reside.

Ranveer Singh and his dad Jagjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP have bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore (Rs 1.19 billion) in Bandra.

The apartment is reportedly spread across the 16th 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the building.

The premium property has 11,266 square feet of carpet area and a 1,300 square feet terrace.

In 2021, Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone bought a bungalow in Alibaug, the scenic coastal town across the bay from Mumbai, for Rs 22 crore (Rs 220 million).

 

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director after Simmba.

Set in the 1960s, Cirkus marks Ranveer's first double role and is slated for a Christmas release.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Source: ANI
