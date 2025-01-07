HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!

Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 14:43 IST

x

IMAGE: A throwback picture of Salman Khan waving to his fans. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

In the wake of the firing incident that occurred outside his Mumbai residence over eight months ago, Salman Khan has opted for a security upgrade.

The actor has installed bulletproof glass on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, where he is often seen waving to his fans.

IMAGE: Salman's new bulletproof glass balcony. Photograph: ANI Photo

This move follows the events of last April, when a shooting incident outside his home brought concerns about his safety to the forefront.

Authorities later arrested individuals with links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved.

The actor's decision to fortify his home comes after another security breach that occurred on December 5, 2024, when a man managed to enter the set of one of Salman's ongoing film projects in Mumbai.

IMAGE: A look at Salman's balcony before the security upgrade. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at a shooting location in Dadar, central Mumbai, where the man attempted to watch the shoot. After being confronted by security personnel, the situation escalated into a physical altercation, prompting the man to invoke the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.

This led the guards to call the police, who then detained the individual, a local resident of Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2 booked for firing outside Salman Khan's house
2 booked for firing outside Salman Khan's house
Shooters stayed near Salman's farmhouse in Panvel
Shooters stayed near Salman's farmhouse in Panvel
5th accused in Salman Khan house firing case arrested
5th accused in Salman Khan house firing case arrested
Salman gets fresh threat; caller traced to Karnataka
Salman gets fresh threat; caller traced to Karnataka
Your safety is our responsibility: Maha CM to Salman
Your safety is our responsibility: Maha CM to Salman

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshay Kumar's Niece Simar Bhatia To Make Her Debut

webstory image 2

Neha-Angad's Trip To Melbourne

webstory image 3

12 Yummy, Yummy Street Foods Of North India!

VIDEOS

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai Airport1:12

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai...

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver killed 2:41

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver...

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge2:35

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD