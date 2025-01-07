Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!

IMAGE: A throwback picture of Salman Khan waving to his fans. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

In the wake of the firing incident that occurred outside his Mumbai residence over eight months ago, Salman Khan has opted for a security upgrade.

The actor has installed bulletproof glass on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, where he is often seen waving to his fans.

IMAGE: Salman's new bulletproof glass balcony. Photograph: ANI Photo

This move follows the events of last April, when a shooting incident outside his home brought concerns about his safety to the forefront.

Authorities later arrested individuals with links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved.

The actor's decision to fortify his home comes after another security breach that occurred on December 5, 2024, when a man managed to enter the set of one of Salman's ongoing film projects in Mumbai.

IMAGE: A look at Salman's balcony before the security upgrade. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at a shooting location in Dadar, central Mumbai, where the man attempted to watch the shoot. After being confronted by security personnel, the situation escalated into a physical altercation, prompting the man to invoke the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.

This led the guards to call the police, who then detained the individual, a local resident of Mumbai.