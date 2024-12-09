Step Inside Ananya's House

Ananya Panday's cozy yet glamorous Mumbai home reflects her signature aesthetic.

Her parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday live in the same building, and their style contrasts bold and vibrant.

Ananya opens the doors of her house to Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 8, and lets us have a peek into the warm, sunlit corners of her home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

"The idea of home, for me, is a sense of belonging, about feeling like myself. But above all, it always means 'family,'" says Ananya.

Her apartment is located in the same building where her father has lived since 1971, and where she grew up as a part of a joint family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

Reflecting on her childhood, Ananya fondly recalls her father's home videos, which first showed her love for being in front of the camera.

"That was my first interaction with seeing myself on screen, and I instantly fell in love with it," she reveals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

One of the most beloved spots in her home is her sunlit balcony, perfect for quiet mornings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

A curated bookshelf displays her love for reading while a minimalistic kitchen, designed for functionality and charm, fuels her passion for baking.

"I have a particular way in which I want to host people. I want them to have a memory. When they think about my house, I want the first word to be 'warm'," Ananya says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

A beautiful section of her outdoorsy home.

Inside, it also has her pet dog Riot's corner, which has an old Ananya t-shirt and that has become one of his favourite toys.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

Ananya shares that the wallpaper was specially made for her space.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

"The one constant about the house... the energy is so happy in this place. There is some kind of divine intervention in this house," Chunky says.

Bhavana adds, "I remember one party where there was cake all over the house, on my couches and their faces. She has destroyed my house a couple of times."