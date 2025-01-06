Inside Manu Bhaker's Beautiful Home

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

Rooted in humble beginnings in Goria village, Haryana, Manu Bhaker's inspirational story is a testament to determination and gratitude. Growing up with her mother and brother while her father served in the merchant navy, her journey has been deeply shaped by these cherished bonds. Her home beautifully reflects this journey, combining modern minimalism with traditional warmth.



In Season 8 of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is, the double Olympic medallist offers an heartfelt glimpse into the values that define her life and her beautifully transformed home, crafted with the expertise of Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Service.

Manu's home is a heartfelt tribute to her parents, seamlessly blending minimalism with personal touches. "When I think of home, it means comfort, belonging, and most importantly, my mom," she shares with a smile.



"I have come a long way, and I've realised that it's not just the athlete who wins a medal for the country, but the entire family that makes sacrifices to make it possible. This house is my way of honoring their love and support," Manu shares with heartfelt emotion.





The living room, a cozy yet elegant space, features the Gokul Pichwai wallpaper from the Asian Paints Sabyasachi for Nilaya range. Featuring motifs of cows and trees, the design pays homage to her rural roots and her mother's fondness for these symbols.





Muted ivory tones complement the centrepiece, creating a calm and sophisticated vibe. "Mom absolutely loved this wallpaper. It's the only bold element here, while everything else is subtle," says Manu.

A corner of the home proudly showcases Manu's sporting achievements, including a selection from her vast collection of medals.



"These medals represent just 10% of what I've achieved, but they hold immense sentimental value," she says. Thoughtfully, she has left room for more medals, symbolising her ongoing journey as an athlete.





Manu's bedroom is a sanctuary of pastel hues that reflect her personality and preferences. "I wanted the vibe of my room to flow seamlessly from the wallpaper, with colours that are soothing and close to my heart," she says.



Accented with green tones and a hand-painted doodle wall, the space mirrors her calm and focused approach to life. The doodle reflects her creative side serving as a unique focal point in the room.

"This doodle wall makes the space feel truly mine. It's playful, lively, and every time I look at it, it reminds me of the joy and creativity that I wanted in my home."





For Manu, her home embodies strength and love, values she attributes to the women in her life. A striking line she holds dear says it all: 'Strong women raise strong girls.'



Her journey, much like her home, is a story of determination, resilience, and family.

Manu's home is more than a space -- it's a sanctuary that reflects her personality, values, and journey. Designed with her family's involvement, it embodies strength, creativity, and love.

From the soothing pastels of her bedroom to the sophisticated living room design, every detail tells a story of shared memories and resilience. Her home stands as a heartfelt haven, inspiring others to infuse their spaces with personal touches and meaning.