Inside Rakul Singh's Beautiful Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 13, 2025 09:25 IST

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share a beautiful home in the heart of Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Season 8 of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is gives us a peek into this dream home.

Before she got married, Delhi-girl Rakul lived alone in Mumbai.

'That's when I understood the meaning of calmness, the impact decor can have on your emotions, and the sense of belonging that comes from how your space looks,' Rakul explains. 

 

Rakul and Jackky got married last February after dating for almost four years.

 

A splash of green to lift Rakul and Jackky's spirits after a long day at work. This is where Rakul likes to unwind with a cup of coffee or a drink and enjoy her MeTime.

 

Each room blends vibrant colours with earthy tones and textures, two-toned walls and monochrome palettes.

 

Rakul loves the use of wood and uses it frequently in her home.

 

The bedroom has a mix of beige and wooden shades along with lighter reflections.

 

Another view of the bedroom.

 

'The white walls, green lawns and calmness of my childhood home are reflected here,' Rakul says.

 

Rakul and Jackky's living room blends vibrant colours with warm wooden accents.

 

Before she made her Bollywood debut with 2014's Yaariyan, Rakul worked successfully in Telugu cinema, and had made Hyderabad her base.

She looks back at her first home in that city and says, 'Hyderabad is where my dream of becoming an actor came true. The love and support I've received from the Telugu film industry and its audience will always be close to my heart.'

 

A must have in every celeb home: A fully equipped gym! 

 

Matching the colours of their home.

REDIFF MOVIES
