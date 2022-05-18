Look who Kriti has fallen in love with!

Whether you're there on work or on holiday, you're lucky if you've had a chance to visit Ladakh.

Kriti Sanon, who is currently in this beautiful Union territory to shoot for Ganapath: Part 1, clearly agrees.

While the film stars the hunky Tiger Shroff, it's not the ripped actor she had eyes for.

Ladakh enamoured her even more.

Ganapath releases on December 23. Before that, you can see Kriti on the big screen with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya, which releases on November 25.

The other films in her kitty include Adipurush with Prabhas and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the memories Kriti is making in Ladakh.

IMAGE: Can you spot the fruit Kriti is looking at?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: The perfect weather for a hot cup of chai.

IMAGE: Amidst the prayer flags fluttering over the Indus river.

IMAGE: Ladakh makes Kriti and stylist Sukriti Grover smile.

IMAGE: Make-up artist Adrian Jacobs and hairstylist Aasif Ahmed join Kriti and Sukriti for a group hug.

IMAGE: Chillin' by the fire.

IMAGE: Shadow play.

IMAGE: Did Kriti write her name on a pebble as well?

IMAGE: Soothing! Prayer wheels at a monastery.

