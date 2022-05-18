News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Look who Kriti has fallen in love with!

Look who Kriti has fallen in love with!

By Rediff Movies
May 18, 2022 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Whether you're there on work or on holiday, you're lucky if you've had a chance to visit Ladakh.

Kriti Sanon, who is currently in this beautiful Union territory to shoot for Ganapath: Part 1, clearly agrees.

While the film stars the hunky Tiger Shroff, it's not the ripped actor she had eyes for.

Ladakh enamoured her even more.

Ganapath releases on December 23. Before that, you can see Kriti on the big screen with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya, which releases on November 25.

The other films in her kitty include Adipurush with Prabhas and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the memories Kriti is making in Ladakh.

 

IMAGE: Can you spot the fruit Kriti is looking at?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The perfect weather for a hot cup of chai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amidst the prayer flags fluttering over the Indus river.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ladakh makes Kriti and stylist Sukriti Grover smile.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Make-up artist Adrian Jacobs and hairstylist Aasif Ahmed join Kriti and Sukriti for a group hug.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chillin' by the fire.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shadow play.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Did Kriti write her name on a pebble as well?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soothing! Prayer wheels at a monastery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!
Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
8 Times Nushrratt Gave Us Fashion Goals
8 Times Nushrratt Gave Us Fashion Goals
UP decides to not give govt grant to new madrassas
UP decides to not give govt grant to new madrassas
Rupee falls 16 paise to record low of 77.60/USD
Rupee falls 16 paise to record low of 77.60/USD
Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut
Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut
RCB eye big win over GT to stay in play-off race
RCB eye big win over GT to stay in play-off race

More like this

Tara Challenges You To Look Away

Tara Challenges You To Look Away

Who Is Kajol Gunning For?

Who Is Kajol Gunning For?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances