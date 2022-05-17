News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tara Challenges You To Look Away

Tara Challenges You To Look Away

By Rediff Movies
May 17, 2022 14:41 IST
Celina has a tip for hairfall...Chahatt is enjoying the Maldives... What's Karishma doing in Istanbul?

Want a better look at the stars? Please click on the images.

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria lets her eyes do the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon is ready to party.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri is in India for a shoot.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan turned 35 on May 16.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What makes Tisca Chopra happy?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Celina Jaitly has an important tip for anyone suffering from hairfall: 'I was having massive hair fall, then I found out it was because my haemoglobin was low. Get your doctor to check your Haemoglobin before resorting to expensive hair growth treatments or medications, a doctor's simple prescription of Iron tablets may solve your problem.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Celina Jaitly/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna cools down in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Karishma Tanna doing in Istanbul?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar can't stop smiling.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

 

 
