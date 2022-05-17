News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is Kajol Gunning For?

Who Is Kajol Gunning For?

By Rediff Movies
May 17, 2022 16:40 IST
Katrina's in New York... Ishaan's in France... Helen and Bindu make a rare appearance......

Want a better look at the stars? Just click on the images, folks!

 

IMAGE: 'Me waking up and aiming for my alarm at 7 am,' says Kajol.
Now, who knows that feeling?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's 34th birthday -- it's special because it's his first as a married man -- in New York City.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Remo D'souza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy welcome dance legends Helen and Bindu to the sets of DID L'il Masters.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ishaaan Khatter is at Briançon, the highest city in France.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

 

IMAGE: With him is Kunal Kemmu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi and daughter Tara get a haircut.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karan Tacker and sister Sasha Tacker attend Lucky Ali's concert.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sasha Tacker/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jaideep Alhawat remembers Irrfan Khan: "सीने पे सिनेमा".
It's been over two years since Irrfan passed, but it's still difficult to believe he's gone. Forever.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Samairra's thrilled; her mum Juhi Parmar just got her the entire Harry Potter series.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
