Who Is Kajol Gunning For?

IMAGE: 'Me waking up and aiming for my alarm at 7 am,' says Kajol.
Now, who knows that feeling?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram
IMAGE: Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's 34th birthday -- it's special because it's his first as a married man -- in New York City.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
IMAGE: Remo D'souza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy welcome dance legends Helen and Bindu to the sets of DID L'il Masters.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram
IMAGE: Ishaaan Khatter is at Briançon, the highest city in France.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram
IMAGE: With him is Kunal Kemmu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram
IMAGE: Mandira Bedi and daughter Tara get a haircut.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Karan Tacker and sister Sasha Tacker attend Lucky Ali's concert.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sasha Tacker/Instagram
IMAGE: Jaideep Alhawat remembers Irrfan Khan: "सीने पे सिनेमा".
It's been over two years since Irrfan passed, but it's still difficult to believe he's gone. Forever.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram
IMAGE: Samairra's thrilled; her mum Juhi Parmar just got her the entire Harry Potter series.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram