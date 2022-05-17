Who Is Kajol Gunning For?

Katrina's in New York... Ishaan's in France... Helen and Bindu make a rare appearance......

Want a better look at the stars? Just click on the images, folks!

IMAGE: 'Me waking up and aiming for my alarm at 7 am,' says Kajol.

Now, who knows that feeling?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's 34th birthday -- it's special because it's his first as a married man -- in New York City.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Remo D'souza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy welcome dance legends Helen and Bindu to the sets of DID L'il Masters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

IMAGE: Ishaaan Khatter is at Briançon, the highest city in France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

IMAGE: With him is Kunal Kemmu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi and daughter Tara get a haircut.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

IMAGE: Karan Tacker and sister Sasha Tacker attend Lucky Ali's concert.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sasha Tacker/Instagram

IMAGE: Jaideep Alhawat remembers Irrfan Khan: "सीने पे सिनेमा".

It's been over two years since Irrfan passed, but it's still difficult to believe he's gone. Forever.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram

IMAGE: Samairra's thrilled; her mum Juhi Parmar just got her the entire Harry Potter series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram