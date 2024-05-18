Like Deepti's Gold Look At Cannes?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

After making her Cannes debut in an orange gown, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Deepti Sadhwani picked a gold embellished, custom-made gown by Michael Cinco for her red carpet walk on Day 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

The off-shoulder gown had a neon ruffled trail with a front slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

Deepti attended the screening of Andrea Arnold's film Bird.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

Deepti's make-up and hair was done by Vasilisa Maquillaje.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

Earlier in the day, Deepti shared a picture of herself in a red dress, where she was 'just trying to act French at the French Riviera.'