Like Deepti's Gold Look At Cannes?

Like Deepti's Gold Look At Cannes?

May 18, 2024
May 18, 2024 13:55 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

After making her Cannes debut in an orange gown, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Deepti Sadhwani picked a gold embellished, custom-made gown by Michael Cinco for her red carpet walk on Day 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

The off-shoulder gown had a neon ruffled trail with a front slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

Deepti attended the screening of Andrea Arnold's film Bird.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

Deepti's make-up and hair was done by Vasilisa Maquillaje.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani /Instagram

Earlier in the day, Deepti shared a picture of herself in a red dress, where she was 'just trying to act French at the French Riviera.'

REDIFF MOVIES
