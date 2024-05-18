News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This Aishwarya's Epic Fail At Cannes?

Is This Aishwarya's Epic Fail At Cannes?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 18, 2024 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet appearance on Day 2 of this year's Cannes Film Festival brought back memories of another day.

The silver gown with turquoise fringes designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock just didn't do Aishwarya any justice.

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

While Aishwarya, who was attending the screening of Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness, went for the trusted black and gold combination the previous day, her choice of outfit for Friday raised eyebrows.

 

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Netizens compared the outfit to the iron throne in Game Of Thrones.

 

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The media, of course, still couldn't get enough of her.

 

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Aishwarya shares the red carpet with Eva Longoria.

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Aishwarya and Eva are friends and always meet in Cannes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes
Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Urvashi Goes 'Nude' At Cannes
Urvashi Goes 'Nude' At Cannes
Will Langer take up an offer as India Head Coach?
Will Langer take up an offer as India Head Coach?
Missing Tarak Mehta actor returns after 24 days
Missing Tarak Mehta actor returns after 24 days
'Whenever I Lied I Lied In The Country's Interest'
'Whenever I Lied I Lied In The Country's Interest'
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP

More like this

Vote! Aishwarya's STRANGE Cannes Outfits

Vote! Aishwarya's STRANGE Cannes Outfits

Taarak Mehta's Deepti Sadhwani In Cannes

Taarak Mehta's Deepti Sadhwani In Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances