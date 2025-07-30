Like Shilpa's Starry Sari?

Filmi divas are exploring their traditional side and social media absolutely loves it!
Shilpa Shetty gets a lot of love for her 'starry sari'.
Manushi Chhillar looks coy in her floral sari.
Vaani Kapoor shares a BTS picture of her look in her latest murder mystery series, Mandala Murders.
Regena Cassandrra playfully compares her sari to a guava!
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sexy in her recent Netflix romance, Aap Jaisa Koi, and she shares a cute BTS picture with her co-star R Madhavan.
Aishwarya Rajesh is lost in thought, as she posts, 'Even miracles take little time.'
Priya Raj Mani visits the Taj Mahal, but unlike Ananya Panday, she picks the desi look.
Raveena Tandon drapes herself in handcrafted outfits from Udd Studio.
Dia Mirza shares the story behind her silks: 'A little about this exquisite handcrafted outfit that I had the pleasure of shining the light on Handwoven in soft silk with hand embroidered thread, metal and coin work. It took around 150 hours to make this piece. The wave design is inspired by the ocean's depths with intricate thread and sequin work representing sparkling ocean crystals.'
Swastika Mukherjee wears the Bengali letters on her blouse in this ensemble from the shelves of Kakoli Aarup Bhattacharjee.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff