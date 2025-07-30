Like Shilpa's Starry Sari?

Filmi divas are exploring their traditional side and social media absolutely loves it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty gets a lot of love for her 'starry sari'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looks coy in her floral sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gopi Puthran /Instagram

Vaani Kapoor shares a BTS picture of her look in her latest murder mystery series, Mandala Murders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Regena Cassandrra playfully compares her sari to a guava!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sexy in her recent Netflix romance, Aap Jaisa Koi, and she shares a cute BTS picture with her co-star R Madhavan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajesh is lost in thought, as she posts, 'Even miracles take little time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Raj Mani/Instagram

Priya Raj Mani visits the Taj Mahal, but unlike Ananya Panday, she picks the desi look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon drapes herself in handcrafted outfits from Udd Studio.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares the story behind her silks: 'A little about this exquisite handcrafted outfit that I had the pleasure of shining the light on Handwoven in soft silk with hand embroidered thread, metal and coin work. It took around 150 hours to make this piece. The wave design is inspired by the ocean's depths with intricate thread and sequin work representing sparkling ocean crystals.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee wears the Bengali letters on her blouse in this ensemble from the shelves of Kakoli Aarup Bhattacharjee.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff