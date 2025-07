Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is mesmerised by the Taj Mahal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Wah Taj!' exclaims Ananya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Pictures don't do this beauty justice. You have to see it to believe it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Onlookers take a closer look at the star tourist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya is in Agra shooting Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff