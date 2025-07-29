Saiyaara Inspires More Romance In August

Inspires More Romance In August

There's a lot to choose from in August.

There are two mega releases coming up: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Besides that, films belonging to genres as diverse as comedy, drama, romance, crime and history get ready for release in theatres.

Joginder Tuteja looks at theatre releases in August.

Son Of Sardaar 2

Release date: August 1

Originally slated to arrive on July 25, Son Of Sardaar 2 was pushed ahead due to Saiyaara's box office juggernaut effect.

Ajay Devgn is expected to bring on some family-friendly humour in this outrageous comedy.

Dhadak 2

Release date: August 1

The season of romance is in and after Saiyaara, Dhadak 2 hopes to replicate its success.

Like its predecessor, the new film also deals with casteism in love, and is expected to be just as heart-wrenching.

A Karan Johar production, this one stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi

Release date: August 1

Anant Joshi, seen earlier in 12th Fail, plays the titular role in this Yogi Adityanath biopic.

Expect this one to be a politically and religiously-charged movie that features Paresh Rawal in a key role.

Heer Express

Release date: August 8

Director Umesh Shukla (OMG: Oh My God and 102 Not Out) directs this slice-of-life drama Heer Express, starring newcomer Divita Juneja.

Heer is a young woman who wants to open a restaurant and travels to London to fulfill her dream.

Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover also star.

Andaaz 2

Release date: August 8

Suneel Darshan, who once delivered box office hits with Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, like Andaaz, Ek Rishta: A Bond Of Love and Ajay, makes a comeback of sorts with Andaaz 2, launching newcomers Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha and Natasha Fernandez.

A romantic musical drama with music from Nadeem (of Nadeem-Shravan fame), Andaaz 2 arrives more than two decades after the first film, which launched Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.

Zora

August 8

Director Rajiv Rai (Mohra, Tridev, Gupt, Vishwatma) is also making a comeback after his last film, 2004's Asambhav.

Zora has been in the making for many years and features newcomers. Surprisingly, there has been no promotional activity around it.

War 2

August 14

War 2 sees Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR pitted against each other.

The trailer has found fans already, and the film is bound to open big, thanks to its cast, spy universe factor and mega hype.

Rest assured, Ayan Mukherji has made a biggie for YRF.

Coolie

August 14

The Independence Day weekend also sees Rajinikanth arriving with Coolie.

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, expectations are mammoth.

Shruti Haasan has a pivotal role, Aamir Khan puts in a cameo as does Nagarjuna.

Revolver Rita

Release date: August 27

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Revolver Rita is an action comedy directed by K Chandru.

Hridayapoorvam

Release date: August 28

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, this light-hearted family drama marks Mohanlal's return to comedy.

Param Sundari

Release date: August 29

Originally slated to release in July, Param Sundari was pushed ahead due to the crowded movie month.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this North Indian-South Indian romance looks fun!