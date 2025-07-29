War 2's Telugu Rights Sold For...

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

After Saiyaara's blockbuster status, Yash Raj Films is trying to make its next release, War 2, a bigger hit.

YRF has sold the Telugu rights of the Hrithik Roshan-NTR Jr starrer for Rs 95 crore (Rs 950 million), an unprecedented crossover deal between a major Hindi film production house and a Telugu producer.

An insider, who is close to Yash Raj CEO Aditya Chopra, informs me that the final deal took three months of negotiations.

"Naga Vamsi wanted to see some portions of War 2 before finalising the deal but Aditya Chopra, as a policy, does not show his films to anyone, not even potential buyers," the insider revealed.

"It came to a take-it-or-leave-it situation. Finally, Vamsi brought the film without seeing a single frame, for Rs 95 crore."

Naga Vamsi is a prominent Telugu producer who has made Jersey, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bheemla Nayak and DJ Tillu.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff