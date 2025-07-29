'No One Approaches Me To Do A Bimbette's Role'

'After playing strong women like Kavita and Tulsi on television, it would be very difficult for audiences to accept me as a routine running-around-trees heroine.'

IMAGE: Smriti Irani in the new Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi....

Smriti Irani feels that playing Tulsi in the super-successful television soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a lesson in small-screen stardom.

Everywhere she went, she was greeted warmly as their own family member.

As Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns on July 29 after 25 years, Subhash K Jha brings us a throwback interview of Smriti Irani, where she says, "We knew the bond between our soaps and the audience was strong but this strong? I don't think this has ever happened in the history of television."

Where did you come from?

My first television assignment was for Shrey Guleri's countdown show Bakeman's Ooh La La. He had an audition in the office, and I was required to read my lines.

I enjoyed doing that since it was a performance-oriented countdown show. I was required to compare the old and new ways of female portrayals in Hindi cinema.

Now, I'm playing a blend of modern and traditional in Kyunki Saas.

How did Ekta Kapoor zero in on you for the role?

Ekta Kapoor's mom Shobha Kapoor happened to see me on Ooh La La.

But before that, I played a weak and under-confident character in Aatish.

I played a girl who doesn't know how to express herself. Aatish didn't click but it gave me a chance to work with a talented director like Sanjay Upadhyay.

In Kyunki Saas and my other TV show Kavita, I'm using what I learnt from Sanjay Upadhyay in Aatish.

IMAGE: Smriti Irani with Ekta Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

What kind of fan response did you get for your part as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas...?

To be honest, I don't get mobbed.

I'm treated like a member of every family that watches Kyunki Saas... That's the biggest compliment for me as an actress.

They don't think of me as an actress; they think of me as the character I play.

They call out to me as Tulsi.

Even on the sets of Kavita, they call me Tulsi.

Do strangers give you advice on how to cope with mother-in-law problems?

Whenever there was a conflict between my screen-mother-in-law and me, elders and even people younger to me came forward to comfort me.

It was heartwarming to see people take the drama so seriously.

IMAGE: Smriti Irani with Amar Upadhyay Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Your screen husband Mihir, played by Amar Upadhyay, is dead. What are the reactions that you're getting?

Everyone is shocked.

They behave like how one would behave with one's own daughter or daughter-in-law if such a tragedy were to happen in her life.

They are speechless with grief.

Frankly, it troubles me to see so many people so depressed.

Do you feel guilty and responsible?

It isn't a pleasant experience to see people getting so deeply affected by your performance.

I never anticipated this kind of response.

We knew the bond between our soaps and the audience was strong but this strong? I don't think this has ever happened in the history of television.

IMAGE: Smriti Irani with Sudha Shivpuri and Apara Mehta, her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars. Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

Maybe perhaps during Hum Log and Buniyaad?

I don't think the emotional impact of these great soaps cut across all age groups.

Even when Buniyaad was on, my favourite serial used to be Kavita Chowdhury's Udaan.

For me, to get such overwhelming responses from kids and grownups, doctors and teachers, is amazing.

People have been calling up to ask if Amar Upadhyay is actually dead. His death in the serial was so sudden, viewers didn't have the time to prepare themselves.

The suddenness shocked viewers.

Usually, when an impending tragedy is prolonged, their grief is cushioned, or they simply lose interest.

Ekta Kapoor tells me you did the breakdown sequence after Mihir's death in one take. Are you a trained actress?

No, I have had no formal training.

I believe an acting school can, at the most, sharpen your skills.

You can't be taught how to act.

I place myself in Tulsi's position and react accordingly.

I've made a conscious attempt not to model my performance on any actor or actress.

I'm thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me Tulsi. She's always dead-on with her casting.

IMAGE: A young Smriti Irani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

Do you aspire to be a movie actress?

I aspire to be a performer, and I am. I don't see a possibility of being slotted in a typical heroine's role.

Once an image on television is established, it's difficult to break into movies.

The only actor who has done that is Shah Rukh Khan. I don't know of any actress going from the lead on television to the same status in cinema.

Moreover, after playing strong women like Kavita and Tulsi on television, it would be very difficult for audiences to accept me as a routine running-around-trees heroine.

Apne hi pair pe kuladhi nahin marni mujhe.

I'm going slow and steady on television, accepting challenging roles. I've signed a couple of other serials. They haven't gone on the floors as yet.

I believe in giving myself time to recuperate as a performer before going to the next serial.

What are you doing in the sitcom Kal Aaj Aur Kal?

I was trying to break away from the serious dramatics of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kavita.

I don't want people to burst into tears each time they see me.

I want them to smile and be happy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

Does your husband Zubin Irani watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

He has seen some of it. He's shocked by its popularity. No one thought an Indian soap could make an actress so popular.

He's very proud of me, and so are my parents.

With my academic background, they were surprised when I announced my intention to act. They thought I'd waste my talents in acting.

Also, they feared my values would be eroded.

But they are very happy and proud that I've preserved my dignity.

No one approaches me to do a bimbette's role.