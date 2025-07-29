Sharvari's Happiness On A Plate

Sunny meet His Holiness.. Karishma recreates Dil Chahta Hai moment... Rajkummar says a prayer...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari enjoys delicious salad during her holiday in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Sweater weather, sister laughter, and Landour skies @shivanikumrafitness Nothing like a cold, cloudy day in the hills to wrap us up in childhood memories and warm hugs. Mussoorie, you have our hearts -- always,' writes Aahana Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is in Goa, trying to 'recreate Dil Chahta Hai moments.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys the city lights in Chicago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani visits her farmhouse, Patani Farms, and cuddles up with an old friend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is holidaying in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon worships at the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan gives us a glimpse of the colourful London sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy can't get enough of herself in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol meets the Dalai Lama in Leh and writes, 'A moment of deep honor and gratitude Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

New daddy-to-be Rajkummar Rao counts his blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff