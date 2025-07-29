Sharvari's Happiness On A Plate

Sunny meet His Holiness.. Karishma recreates Dil Chahta Hai moment... Rajkummar says a prayer...
Sharvari enjoys delicious salad during her holiday in Spain.
'Sweater weather, sister laughter, and Landour skies @shivanikumrafitness Nothing like a cold, cloudy day in the hills to wrap us up in childhood memories and warm hugs. Mussoorie, you have our hearts -- always,' writes Aahana Kumra.
Karishma Tanna is in Goa, trying to 'recreate Dil Chahta Hai moments.'
Neha Sharma enjoys the city lights in Chicago.
Disha Patani visits her farmhouse, Patani Farms, and cuddles up with an old friend.
Avneet Kaur is holidaying in London.
Raveena Tandon worships at the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai.
Meezaan gives us a glimpse of the colourful London sky.
Mouni Roy can't get enough of herself in Hyderabad.
Sunny Deol meets the Dalai Lama in Leh and writes, 'A moment of deep honor and gratitude Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable.'
New daddy-to-be Rajkummar Rao counts his blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
