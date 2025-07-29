HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Acting Is Not For Me'

By Palash Srivastava
July 29, 2025 14:09 IST

IMAGE: Kayoze Irani with Kajol on the Sarzameen sets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kayoze Irani/Instagram

Kayoze Irani, who played Kaizad Sudo Sodabottleopenerwala in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, says acting is not made for him.

After his brief acting stint, Kayoze switched to film-making with Netflix's anthology series Ajeeb Daastaans in 2021. He directed the segment titled Ankahi, starring Shefali Shah.

After gaining experience in film-making by serving as an assistant director on Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, Kayoze decided to put his directorial skills to the test with Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

IMAGE: Kayoze with Prithviraj Sukumaran on the Sarzameen sets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kayoze Irani/Instagram

"The two of them (Prithviraj and Kajol) never let me feel that I am a debut director because they are veterans. So when they were with me on set, they would always give me that respect. They would always take my opinion. Always listen and make me feel like I am part of them. I could stand with them and talk to them. It is a genuinely humbling experience," he says.

IMAGE: Kayoze with dad Boman Irani on the Sarzameen sets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kayoze Irani/Instagram

The direction bug seems to have bit him hard because Kayoze has no further plans to act.

"I don't think you can see me acting again because I enjoy film-making and it's what I have always wanted to do. I am comfortable behind the camera. So sorry to disappoint, but I don't think acting is for me," Kayoze, who is Boman Irani's son, said.

IMAGE: Kayoze with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran on the Sarzameen sets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kayoze Irani/Instagram

Apart from Student Of The Year, Kayoze also acted in Youngistaan and The Legend of Michael Mishra.

IMAGE: Kayoze with Ibrahim Ali Khan on the sets of Sarzameen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kayoze Irani/Instagram

Sarzameen streams on JioHotstar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Palash Srivastava
