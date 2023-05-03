News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Rakul's Wedding Style?

Like Rakul's Wedding Style?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 03, 2023 10:54 IST
Radhika celebrates her birthday in Goa... Shriya goes to Spain...Dharmendra-Hema celebrate their anniversary...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh attends a wedding in a gorgeous sari and writes, 'When comfort meets desi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan picks Goa to celebrate her birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar shares a picture from Barcelona, Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin gets clicked by her partner, Guy Hershberg.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora's yoga advice: 'Open your heart, relive stress, detoxify your body and burn fat with this amazing fish pose. If you have access, add the wheel in your workout to challenge yourself and get a deeper stretch.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu's crew members -- Make-up artist Lekha Gupta and hairstylist Hiral Bhatia -- are 'always ready to take off!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar visits Dubai and posts, 'Not a single picture worth posting has been clicked on this holiday.. So am gonna make do with this.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar channels her inner boss lady and writes, 'There shall never be any blues where there is confidence! Seize the day and watch it become yours!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

The many moods of Rasika Dugal: 'C'mon. All of us love being photographed... and hate it too Yes? No?... It's complicated??'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary on May 2 and daughter Esha Deol wishes them: 'Happy wedding anniversary to my darling papa & mamma. Stay blessed, happy, healthy & together forever.'

Their younger daughter Ahana joins in too.

