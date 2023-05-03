Like Rakul's Wedding Style?

Radhika celebrates her birthday in Goa... Shriya goes to Spain...Dharmendra-Hema celebrate their anniversary...
Rakul Singh attends a wedding in a gorgeous sari and writes, 'When comfort meets desi.'
Radhika Madan picks Goa to celebrate her birthday.
Shriya Pilgaonkar shares a picture from Barcelona, Spain.
Kalki Koechlin gets clicked by her partner, Guy Hershberg.
Malaika Arora's yoga advice: 'Open your heart, relive stress, detoxify your body and burn fat with this amazing fish pose. If you have access, add the wheel in your workout to challenge yourself and get a deeper stretch.'
Tabu's crew members -- Make-up artist Lekha Gupta and hairstylist Hiral Bhatia -- are 'always ready to take off!'
Disha Parmar visits Dubai and posts, 'Not a single picture worth posting has been clicked on this holiday.. So am gonna make do with this.'
Juhi Parmar channels her inner boss lady and writes, 'There shall never be any blues where there is confidence! Seize the day and watch it become yours!'
The many moods of Rasika Dugal: 'C'mon. All of us love being photographed... and hate it too Yes? No?... It's complicated??'
Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary on May 2 and daughter Esha Deol wishes them: 'Happy wedding anniversary to my darling papa & mamma. Stay blessed, happy, healthy & together forever.'
Their younger daughter Ahana joins in too.