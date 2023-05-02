BLOCKBUSTER Summer Releases Coming Up!

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has set the ball rolling for a blockbuster summer ahead, in Hindi as well as South releases.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was supposed to be the highlight of the season, but since no promotional campaign has begun yet, it appears it may get shifted to a big holiday release later in the year.

Meanwhile, Joginder Tuteja lists the big summer releases coming up.

IB 71

Release date: May 12

Vidyut Jammwal turns producer with the espionage thriller, IB 71.

The film is about a top secret mission that helped to win the 1971 War.

Directed by National Award winner Sankalp Reddy, it also stars Anupam Kher.

Custody

Release date: May 12

Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty come together in a dramatic and hard-hitting movie, Custody, filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, it also stars Arvind Swamy and Priyamani.

Hanu Man

Release date: May 12

Hanu Man is a Telugu superhero film, where the protagonist, played by Teja Sajja, gets the powers of Hanuman.

There are talks that the film will release on May 12, but an official announcement is awaited.

Directed by Prasanth Verma, the part real-part mythological film is set in today's times.

Adipurush

Release date: June 16

Originally designed to release earlier this year, Adipurush will be the BIG summer release.

The Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer is a very important film for the industry since apart from its scale and budget, it also brings the Ramayana on the big screen after ages with a lot of special effects and VFX.

This Om Raut film will hopefully be entertaining and win over audiences.

Maidaan

Release date: June 23

Though the release date of Maidaan has been announced quite a few times, the Ajay Devgn starrer will release on June 23.

Boney Kapoor and ZEE Studios were aiming for the right release window for the film and they have found it.

As a football coach, Devgn seems to have got the pitch right, as evident from the teaser.

After Drishyam 2 and Bholaa, this is a very different part that the veteran actor will be playing on screen.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Release date: June 29

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa blockbuster jodi Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani return in Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical love story.

Marathi film-maker Sameer Vidwans makes his Bollywood debut.