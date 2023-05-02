Priyanka Perfects Her Met Gala Look...Again!

Priyanka Chopra rocked her Met Gala look once again, and made a gorgeous picture next to her husband Nick Jonas.
The couple wore shades of black and white, and complemented each other perfectly.
The theme of this year's Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and Priyanka dresses accordingly.
Both Priyanka and Nick wear Valentino.
Priyanka enhances her look with Bulgari jewels.
It's a good time to be Priyanka Chopra right now, especially after the good reviews she's been getting of her latest Web series, Citadel.
Nick can't keep his eyes off Priyanka, as she enjoys herself on the red carpet.
Priyanka-Nick sure look good together.