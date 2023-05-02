News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka Perfects Her Met Gala Look...Again!

Priyanka Perfects Her Met Gala Look...Again!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 02, 2023 09:44 IST
Priyanka Chopra rocked her Met Gala look once again, and made a gorgeous picture next to her husband Nick Jonas.

The couple wore shades of black and white, and complemented each other perfectly.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The theme of this year's Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and Priyanka dresses accordingly.

 

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Both Priyanka and Nick wear Valentino.

 

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Priyanka enhances her look with Bulgari jewels.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It's a good time to be Priyanka Chopra right now, especially after the good reviews she's been getting of her latest Web series, Citadel.

 

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nick can't keep his eyes off Priyanka, as she enjoys herself on the red carpet.

 

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Priyanka-Nick sure look good together.

REDIFF MOVIES
