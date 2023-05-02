Alia's White Debut At The Met Gala

Alia Bhatt got her Met Gala debut right, as she walked the red carpet in a stunning white Prabal Gurung gown.

The outfit was studded with pearls, as Alia feels, 'a girl can never have too many pearls.'

The theme of the Met Gala 2023 was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and this is Alia's tribute to the late designer.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung describes Alia's outfit as an Atelier Prabal Gurung Ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown, embellished with hand beaded pearls.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Alia explains her look: 'I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.'

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

'I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met,' she adds.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

'A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED.'

For those who didn't get that, Choupette was Karl Lagerfeld's cat, and Alia raises a toast to her own, named Edward.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alia, seen here with designer Prabal Gurung.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alia flashes her winning smile.