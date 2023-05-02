What Brings On Sharvari's Smiles And Sneezes!

Pooja explores Sri Lanka... Kriti adds sparkle...Sonal welcomes her birthday month...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari celebrates Maharashtra Day on May 1, as she shows off her nose ring: 'नथ'ing without some smiles & sneezes when you want to adorn this gorgeous piece of Maharashtrian jewellery!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt dedicates her post to Radhika Madan, her co-star in Sudhanshu Saria's film Sanaa, and quotes American writer Clarissa Pinkola Estés: 'I hope you will go out and let stories happen to you and that you will work with these stories from your life-water them with your blood and tears and your laughter till they bloom, till you yourself burst into bloom. That is the work. The only work.'

Radhika celebrated her birthday on May 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde takes an autorickshaw ride in Sri Lanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'A smile and some sparkle! Beating those #mondayblues :)' writes Kriti Kharbanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar gets a different kind of #MondayBlues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor gets her share of Vitamin D.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan welcomes her birthday month.