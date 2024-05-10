Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field

Punjab Kings had a horror day on the field as they put down four catches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 match in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9, 2024.



Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, who both enjoyed two lifelines each, made most as they struck quickfire fifties to power RCB to a huge total.

On the other hand, RCB also had a catch dropped during their bowling but apart from that they were nearly flawless on the field and with their catches including the run out by Kohli's brilliance on the field.



PBKS vs RCB: A look at the best catches/run out....





Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, 39, is one of the fittest and quickest fielders going around.

The RCB captain showed his agility on the field when he came up with a magnificent running catch to get the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.



The Punjab Kings opener mistimed his lofted shot off the slower ball from Lockie Ferguson slicing the ball high.

Du Plessis rushed back from mid off, keeping his eyes on the ball all the time, and put in the dive at the very last second to grab the ball to help RCB strike a crucial blow in the sixth over.



Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli produced a moment of magic on the field to run out Shashank Singh.

Punjab Kings' batters made the mistake of trying to take a chance against Kohli. Sam Curran clipped Lockie Ferguson with soft hands towards mid wicket and thought that there was enough time to take the second run.

But Kohli came charging from deep mid wicket and quickly gathered the ball before he struck the stumps with a direct hit.

Shashank Singh running to the non-striker's end was caught short by the barest of margins to be run out for 37.



Sam Curran

Sam Curran took a well-judged catch to his right at long on to dismiss Dinesh Karthik, who top edged the pull shot off the slower ball from Harshal Patel only to miscue it high in the final over of the innings.



The Punjab Kings captain took another superb catch a couple of balls later. Cameron Green failed to time his heave off Harshal as he it went uppishly with Curran rushing to right before he put in a full length ball to catch the ball inches inside the ropes.



Rilee Rossouw

After dropping as many as four catches, Punjab Kings heaved a sigh of relief when Rilee Rossouw finally held onto a catch.

Kohli went after the full wide delivery from Arshdeep Singh, hitting it uppishly towards Rossouw at deep extra cover, who took an easy catch to give Punjab Kings an important breakthrough.



PBKS vs RCB: The Best Catch/Runout? Vote!

Photographs: BCCI, Screengrab via IPL/X

