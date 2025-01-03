Like Malaika's First Selfie Of The Year?

Sonakshi relives her holiday mood... Sonam shares a late New Year post... Aahana rides a unicorn...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

2024 wasn't kind to Malaika Arora, as she lost her father and regained her single status. But she's a survivor, and she sends out an inspirational 2025 post with this gorgeous selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are back from their Australia holiday but the memories remain.

Sonakshi writes, 'So blessed to have spent the last few days of 2024 right in the lap of nature surrounded by these beautiful animals! @jamalalodge and their amazing staff doing such a great job of taking care of these animals and rehabilitating them! Can't wait to be back here soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share a picture from their New Year celebration, and she writes, 'Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new year's greetings... but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Up close with Warina Hussain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra finds a unicorn in Alibaug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Who has Diana Penty's attention?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor shares a cute picture with her pet Pablo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

'New year same old me, just with some new experiences, lessons and a lot of self-love. 2024 you were beautiful in your own chaotic way, you've left with learnings, realisations and a lot of amazing memories. Dear 2025, waiting to see what you have in store,' says Krystle D'Souza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur is 'Back home, reminiscing about my holiday and missing it already. At the same time, feeling excited for the new year ahead. One day at a time! Hope! Love! 2025!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is holidaying in Russia, is ready for 2025.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com