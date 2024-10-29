Arjun's 'Single', Confirms Malaika Split

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor finally confirmed his relationship status with Malaika Arora.

On Monday, he attended the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of his forthcoming film Singham Again.

A video from the event surfaced online in which Arjun can be seen telling the crowd that he is 'single', confirming the ongoing rumours of his separation from Malaika.

Someone from the audience can also be heard asking Arjun about Malaika.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018, and were quite open about it on social media.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.