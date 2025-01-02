'2024 Gave Me Some Of My Happiest Moments'

Film folk brought in the New Year with pretty posts and warm wishes on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrrat Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha reflects, '2024 gave me some of my most happiest moments with the Sun, Sea, Wind, Rain, Moon. Also gave me my saddest moments... I lost My Lola, my baby, my heart is so heavy.. I wish we had more time together. I hope you are in a better place.. at peace. I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar sends her wishes, 'Happy New Year. Grateful for everything and everyone in our life. May 2025 be full of miracles big and small.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma posts her first picture of 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde says, 'Truth is vital, but without love it's unbearable... 2025, may you be filled with compassion, belief, truth, passion, magic and the most powerful of them all, love. Happy New Year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is 'starting 2025 with only love' and sets 'the tone for the rest of the year'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif wears her dots and goes pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari" It's time to say #goodbye to #2024 with warmth and #gratitude in my heart and a lightness to my being... #2024 was a tough year for me and most people I know but like everything else, this is passing too #love and #hope prevail and they pave the way for 2025 for me P.S - this is a small #Hanumanji temple in our #village house and am really happy that I am in my village this new years .. something very special and grounding about it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna posts a monochrome picture, and hopes for a 'great' year ahead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur explores the Bandhavgarh National Park and writes, 'Roaring start to the New Year from deep inside the jungles of Bandhavgarh. First light, first coffee, first breakfast surrounded by all things I love -- the forest, the tiger and my family. May the coming year be as wild and glorious as my morning today!!! Happy New Year all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra recaps 2024: 'The greatest gratitude to have my family and friends around .. And it has also been a year of BIG lessons .. am learning to walk coolly away from dramas and seek peace, to say what needs saying without causing hurt and finally and most importantly, that I truly am the master of my fate .. that fate is in my disciplined actions.

'2025 I look to you with joy, hope and creativity and the many stories that will surely emerge .. thanks in advance for all you bring For all of you, I wish the willpower to achieve your dreams with ease AND every ounce of strength and courage to say no to what you don’t want any more .. Much love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda thanks 2024 for 'being so kind' and 'looks forward' to 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi is 'serving cuteness this 2025.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

'2025 is off to an incredible start! Shooting for my upcoming film has begun, and I'm beyond grateful for all the love and blessings coming my way,' says Shriya Saran.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is thankful for the 'love and laughter' in 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha DeSousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa is 'Wishing everyone all things beautiful and days filled with sunshine and good vibes only. HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

Tinaa Dattaa writes a letter to 2024: 'Dear 2024, You weren't gentle, but you were necessary. You taught me strength I didn't know i had, Wisdom i didn't know i needed, And priorities i didn't know mattered.. . It feels like the general theme of 2024 was that it was far from many people's favourite year. For me, it wasn't easy -- but it was essential and necessary.. it forced me to take a hard look at my life, stripping away everything that no longer served me and leaving behind what truly matters. In the process, I learned to release the thing's i have been clinging on to , out of habit, fear or merely comfort. And i was reminded of the importance of aligning my life with my values, my purpose and my peace.

'The truth is, sometimes the hardest years are more transformative.. They push us in ways we never expected, breaking us open so that we can grow in new directions that align with our higher selves. They teach us resilience by forcing us to face challenges HEAD-ON …. They show us clarity by removing distractions.. and most importantly, they remind us that growth isn't always glamorously Glam ~ it;s often messy , uncomfortable and filled with uncertainty.

'2024 may not have been easy, but it was a year of immense growth for me.. It reminded me to prioritise the things that truly deeply matters- my relationships, my well being, and the pursuit of a life filled with purpose and authenticity.. While i couldn’t call it my fav year, I am deeply grateful for what it taught me.. The best thing i learned this year was how to embrace my life , even in the middle of the strom..Problems will always exist, but joy can , too.

'So if 2024 felt heavy for you too, those difficult, uncomfortable years are often the ones that shape us into who we are meant to be. They clear the way for something better. Hold onto the lessons , trust in the process, and remember that transformation doesn’t happen in comfort zones - it happens in the mess , in the struggle , and the release.. Here’s to welcoming the light that comes after the storm. Looking forward to a great 2025. And on that note goodbye, 2024... Just find a reason to smile , to laugh,and to keep going on #happynewyear.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi: 'HELLO 2025 Unwrapping my gifts of 2025 one by one Looking forward to see the blessings in it LOVE & LIGHT.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi: 'Happy New Year everyone! I'm not making any resolutions.. I think it's for the years to be better, not me! Jk! (new genZ form I learnt ystrday for joking) Jokes apart, Wishing you all a soft, gentle and peaceful year! Thank you for being a part of my life here, grateful for all the love.

'Let's try celebrating life a little more and being a lot more thankful than we do! Let's keep it simple and real! Love and kisses.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma: 'Waist: 25. Aim: maintaining it in 2025. Went wild in the last 2 days after being disciplined the whole of 2024.. No regrets.. No guilts whatsoever. Loved 2024 xoxo.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com