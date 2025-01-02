HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Fun NYE Party

Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Fun NYE Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 11:56 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought in the New Year in Thailand.

It was a family celebration, with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, niece Samara Sahni and Alia's mother Soni Razdan in attendance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Alia takes a selfie with Riddhima and Neetu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Sibling bonding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Three generations: Neetu, Riddhima and Samara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima steals a moment with Bharat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Desai was also present.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Say hello to the party guests: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Bharat Sahni, Jaanvi Desai, Rohit Dhawan, Samara Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Ayan Mukerji, Soni Razdan and her daughter, Shaheen Bhatt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Looks like the party was a blast!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

2024 Belongs To Payal Kapadia!
2024 Belongs To Payal Kapadia!
Pushpa 2 On OTT In January
Pushpa 2 On OTT In January
'Love Going Into 2025 Recharged'
'Love Going Into 2025 Recharged'
Movies COMING UP In 2025
Movies COMING UP In 2025
'Smita Didn't Want Anything To Do With Films'
'Smita Didn't Want Anything To Do With Films'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Facts You Didn't Know About Umrao Jaan

webstory image 2

5 Celebs Who SHOCKED Us!

webstory image 3

How Social Media Can Damage Your Love Life

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee celebrations in Jamnagar0:33

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee...

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned on Agra-Delhi Highway1:24

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned...

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall in Himachal1:06

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD