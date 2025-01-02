Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Fun NYE Party

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought in the New Year in Thailand.
It was a family celebration, with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, niece Samara Sahni and Alia's mother Soni Razdan in attendance.
Alia takes a selfie with Riddhima and Neetu.
Sibling bonding.
Three generations: Neetu, Riddhima and Samara.
Riddhima steals a moment with Bharat.
Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Desai was also present.
Say hello to the party guests: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Bharat Sahni, Jaanvi Desai, Rohit Dhawan, Samara Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Ayan Mukerji, Soni Razdan and her daughter, Shaheen Bhatt.
Looks like the party was a blast!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com