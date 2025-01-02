Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Fun NYE Party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought in the New Year in Thailand.

It was a family celebration, with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, niece Samara Sahni and Alia's mother Soni Razdan in attendance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Alia takes a selfie with Riddhima and Neetu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Sibling bonding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Three generations: Neetu, Riddhima and Samara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima steals a moment with Bharat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Desai was also present.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Say hello to the party guests: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Bharat Sahni, Jaanvi Desai, Rohit Dhawan, Samara Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Ayan Mukerji, Soni Razdan and her daughter, Shaheen Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Looks like the party was a blast!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com