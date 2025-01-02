Shibani-Farhan Usher In 2025 With A Kiss

How did Bollywood's power couples celebrate NYE? We take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar shows us the best way to bring in New Year and wife Shibani doesn't mind at all!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani ended 2024 with a holiday in London and Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a picture with the men in her life Ajay Devgn and Yug and writes, 'And that's a wrap! Better than a movie ending for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you May u always run out of chairs for your guests May ur table always groan with the weight of food and friends.. May ur neighbours always complain about how long and fun ur parties are.. and last of all…. May ur joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's pyjama party with sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Sheetal and Vikrant Massey share a picture with son Vardaan/

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu post: 'Happy New Year 2025- the year of the seesaw! Some days we'll be up so high, we'll feel like we're touching the stars, and other days we'll be down so low, we'll wonder if gravity has a personal vendetta. But hey, Life's a playground -- let's make it unforgettable! Lots of love from us to you!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough party in Prague.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan bring in the New Year in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha warm up around a bonfire at home in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash and Radhika Pandit cosy up with their children, Ayra and Yatharv.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu party with Patralekaa and Rajkummar Rao, his Stree 2 co-star Anya Singh and Vivek Daschaudhary/

Patra and Raj are all set to turn producers for a film to be directed by Daschaudhary, who had served as an assistant director on Raj's Guns & Gulaabs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah shares a picture with husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah and their sons Maurya and Aryaman/

She writes, 'The year end posts/stories almost seems like a norm and as I was selecting pictures for this post I realised how rich and dense it has been. This year has been like the places I visited. Deep seas, rushing rivers, high mountains and dry deserts. All in one.

'I have experienced the depths of pain ,the height of exhilaration, dry arid spells of nothingness and the gushing fullness of life. It’s had me lose and find myself in equal measures but most importantly it has made me grateful for all that I am blessed with.

'I wish and hope and pray 2025 keeps all of us loved, happy, healthy, safe, adventurous and blessed A very very happy new year to all of you and your loved ones. P.S: I was the first to wish you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree and Himalaya party in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

'Happy new year! 1st day and I'm already on a plane. Here's to a brand new start, to new journeys, new adventures, to heart breaks and heart makes (whatever that is!). Here's looking at you, you got this!' writes Abhay Deol.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com