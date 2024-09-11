Malaika: 'He Was A Gentle Soul'

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died by suicide, the police say, on September 11, and film folk rushed to be by her side.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Malaika Arora was reportedly in Pune when tragedy struck. She rushed back to her mum Joyce Arora's home as soon as she heard the news.

Malaika looked stunned when she arrived at the residence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/ Instagram

Hours later, Malaika issued a statement on social media, above.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rushes past the media surrounding the building to console Malaika.

Her husband Saif Ali Khan follows.

Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan was among the first to reach the building.

Sohail Khan escorts his parents Salma and Salim Khan to the residence.

Malaika's former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor arrives to give her support as well.

Ananya Panday arrived with...

Her father Chunky Panday.

The Mumbai police stated that the death prima facie appears to be a suicide.

A Mumbai police forensic team at the location where the body fell.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com