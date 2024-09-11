News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika: 'He Was A Gentle Soul'

Malaika: 'He Was A Gentle Soul'

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: September 11, 2024 21:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died by suicide, the police say, on September 11, and film folk rushed to be by her side.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Malaika Arora was reportedly in Pune when tragedy struck. She rushed back to her mum Joyce Arora's home as soon as she heard the news.

 

Malaika looked stunned when she arrived at the residence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/ Instagram

Hours later, Malaika issued a statement on social media, above.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan rushes past the media surrounding the building to console Malaika.

 

Her husband Saif Ali Khan follows.

 

Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan was among the first to reach the building.

 

Sohail Khan escorts his parents Salma and Salim Khan to the residence.

 

Malaika's former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor arrives to give her support as well.

 

Ananya Panday arrived with...

 

Her father Chunky Panday.

 

The Mumbai police stated that the death prima facie appears to be a suicide.

 

A Mumbai police forensic team at the location where the body fell.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
Feeling low? Please read this!
Feeling low? Please read this!
'I don't feel happy. Please help'
'I don't feel happy. Please help'
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
'Prima Facie Looks Like Suicide'
'Prima Facie Looks Like Suicide'
Aparna Yadav likens PM to Parashuram, self to Eklavya
Aparna Yadav likens PM to Parashuram, self to Eklavya
We're treated like second-class citizens: Para champ
We're treated like second-class citizens: Para champ

More like this

Suicide Prevention Day: How To Help...

Suicide Prevention Day: How To Help...

'Prima Facie Looks Like Suicide'

'Prima Facie Looks Like Suicide'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances