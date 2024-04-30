Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Rishi Kapoor passed away four years ago on April 30, but he continues to live among us through his work.

On his fourth death anniversary, family and friends took to social media to share their precious memories with him.

His wife Neetu Kapoor shares a picture and captions it: '4 years for us life can never be the same without you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Daughter Riddhima posts a picture from her childhood, and writes, 'Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. #forever #missyousomuch.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharat Sahni/Instagram

Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law and Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni shares a fam-jam picture featuring himself with Krishna Kapoor, Rishi, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima and daughter Samaira.

'Thank you for all the memories. We miss you,' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakesh Roshan/Instagram

Rakesh Roshan posts a picture of his BFF, who was fondly called Chintu.

'Chintu you are always with us,' RR writes.

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.