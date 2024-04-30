News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Life can never be the same without you'

'Life can never be the same without you'

Source: ANI
April 30, 2024 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Rishi Kapoor passed away four years ago on April 30, but he continues to live among us through his work.

On his fourth death anniversary, family and friends took to social media to share their precious memories with him.

His wife Neetu Kapoor shares a picture and captions it: '4 years for us life can never be the same without you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Daughter Riddhima posts a picture from her childhood, and writes, 'Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. #forever #missyousomuch.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharat Sahni/Instagram

Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law and Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni shares a fam-jam picture featuring himself with Krishna Kapoor, Rishi, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima and daughter Samaira.

'Thank you for all the memories. We miss you,' he writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakesh Roshan/Instagram

Rakesh Roshan posts a picture of his BFF, who was fondly called Chintu.

'Chintu you are always with us,' RR writes.

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The Best Rishi Kapoor Performances
The Best Rishi Kapoor Performances
Knowing the REAL Rishi Kapoor
Knowing the REAL Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor, in FLASHBACK mode
Rishi Kapoor, in FLASHBACK mode
Mother Blesses New Naval Chief
Mother Blesses New Naval Chief
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal
JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal
Patanjali Foods gets show cause notice for GST dues
Patanjali Foods gets show cause notice for GST dues

More like this

'You like trash, so we make trash for you'

'You like trash, so we make trash for you'

'Who will remember my films when I'm gone?'

'Who will remember my films when I'm gone?'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances