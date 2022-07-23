Laxmi Raai Loves To...

Bollywood is in globe-trot mode. And the stars are making sure they capture every fun moment so that they can share it with their fans on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai may be sleep-deprived but that does not stop her from hopping on a flight. Her motto, as she points out, is: 'WORK, TRAVEL, SAVE, REPEAT.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal promotes her travel show, Postcards From Jharkhand: 'This adventure with @natgeoindia has a special place in my heart The yummiest food, the warmest people and some untouched sights of nature. Join me as I explore some beautiful parts of my home state in Postcards from Jharkhand, premiering 23rd July, on National Geographic.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

What Lisa Ray looks like after feasting on prawn curry and rice in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta goes to Hollywood!

Well, only for a hike, with husband Gene Goodenough and his family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman, who has been holidaying in Egypt, shares, 'View of the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria, sun already so bright at 7am after 14 days of climbing mountains, diving in the Red Sea and trekking in the desert, it was nice to spend a couple of hours on the last morning sitting by the beach!'

Meanwhile, his wife Ankita Konwar captures the moment with this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is 'ready for the next adventure' in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Meet Shweta Tiwari's 'cutest travelling partner': Her son Reyansh.