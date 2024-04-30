The Indian Navy Gets A New Chief

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi assumed command of the Indian Navy as the 26th Chief of Naval Staff.

He succeeds Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar who retires on superannuation after an illustrious career in the Indian Navy.

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi inspects the Guard of Honour on the South Block lawn in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Admiral Tripathi addresses the media with outgoing CNS Admiral Hari Kumar after inspecting the Guard of Honour, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar addresses the media with Admiral Tripathi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The new CNS with the outgoing CNS, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Admiral Tripathi arrives to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Tripathi pays tribute to The Fallen at the National War Memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Tripathi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com