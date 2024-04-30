News
Rediff.com  » News » The Indian Navy Gets A New Chief

The Indian Navy Gets A New Chief

By REDIFF NEWS
April 30, 2024 19:23 IST
On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi assumed command of the Indian Navy as the 26th Chief of Naval Staff.

He succeeds Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar who retires on superannuation after an illustrious career in the Indian Navy.

 

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi inspects the Guard of Honour on the South Block lawn in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Admiral Tripathi addresses the media with outgoing CNS Admiral Hari Kumar after inspecting the Guard of Honour, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar addresses the media with Admiral Tripathi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The new CNS with the outgoing CNS, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Admiral Tripathi arrives to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Tripathi pays tribute to The Fallen at the National War Memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Tripathi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
