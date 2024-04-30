News
Surprise Guest At Russell's Birthday Bash

Surprise Guest At Russell's Birthday Bash

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 30, 2024 19:43 IST
Andre Russell

Photograph and video: KKR/X
 

The Kolkata Knight Riders camp was buzzing with double the excitement!

Not only did they secure a thrilling victory against the Delhi Capitals, but they also celebrated the birthday of their star player, Andre Russell.

KKR's Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam stole the show with their infectious enthusiasm throughout the match. Later, during the birthday celebration, a playful AbRam even smeared cake on Russell's face, in a heartwarming moment captured on video.

 

SRK warmly embraced Russell and posed for pictures.

KKR

Russell's birthday cake came with a playful twist. While he requested to keep his hair cake-free, team-mate Sunil Narine surprised him with a separate cake specifically for his hair!

This win-and-birthday celebration was a special moment for both the KKR players and fans.

REDIFF CRICKET
