Don't you love going on a holiday?
Bollywood stars love it too!
And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.
Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of younger son Jeh -- the family is holidaying in Florence -- and writes, 'That’s how I Firenze ... Summer of 2022. Stay cool#Jeh baba'
Karishma Tanna is relaxing in Mallorca, the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands.
But does she have New York on her mind?
Shriya Pilgoankar enjoys the streets of Barcelona.
Mandira Bedi is loving her time in Spain!
Pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday week in the Maldives keep coming even after the actor and her fun-loving gang returned to Mumbai last evening.
Sharvari -- who's reportedly dating Katrina's brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal -- takes a picture with Kat and Angira Dhar and writes, 'We made sure there was enough shor on the shore!!'
Mini Mathur shares a picture with the gang -- Angira, Sharvari, Ileana D'Cruz, Director Karishma Kohli, Isabelle Kaif and Katrina.
The men -- Vicky Kaushal, Mikhail Yawalkar, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and Anand Tiwari -- join in.
Ahan Shetty enjoys the night life in Positano, Italy.
Omkar Kapoor sips coffee in Manchester.
Vaani Kapoor, who has been promoting her new film Shamshera in Delhi, meets her sister Nupur Chopra and writes, 'It’s been a while since we all got together .. my strength.. weakness & my happiness #familytime'
And here's the entire family: Vaani's parents Dimpy and Shiv Kapoor, Nupur, brother-in-law Vikram Chopra and their children.