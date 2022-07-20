Don't you love going on a holiday?

Bollywood stars love it too!

And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of younger son Jeh -- the family is holidaying in Florence -- and writes, 'That’s how I Firenze ... Summer of 2022. Stay cool#Jeh baba'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is relaxing in Mallorca, the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

But does she have New York on her mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgoankar enjoys the streets of Barcelona.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi is loving her time in Spain!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday week in the Maldives keep coming even after the actor and her fun-loving gang returned to Mumbai last evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari -- who's reportedly dating Katrina's brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal -- takes a picture with Kat and Angira Dhar and writes, 'We made sure there was enough shor on the shore!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur shares a picture with the gang -- Angira, Sharvari, Ileana D'Cruz, Director Karishma Kohli, Isabelle Kaif and Katrina.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

The men -- Vicky Kaushal, Mikhail Yawalkar, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and Anand Tiwari -- join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty enjoys the night life in Positano, Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Omkar Kapoor/Instagram

Omkar Kapoor sips coffee in Manchester.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor, who has been promoting her new film Shamshera in Delhi, meets her sister Nupur Chopra and writes, 'It’s been a while since we all got together .. my strength.. weakness & my happiness #familytime'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

And here's the entire family: Vaani's parents Dimpy and Shiv Kapoor, Nupur, brother-in-law Vikram Chopra and their children.