'I am not thick-skinned'

Vaani Kapoor affirms she has never had a co-actor like Ranbir Kapoor.

"This guy has absolutely no ego, no baggage of a star... He is a humble, ordinary, person, does his job with hard work and focus, and leaves... there is no tam jham with him," Vaani tells Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq

How has Yash Raj Films contributed to your growth?

I think YRF has the maximum number of audition tapes of mine.

They are aware that they have invested time, money and effort in me.

They will not go by what your previous film was, or what your future line up is, or if you are from within the industry or an outsider, or you are an established star or not... they don't care.

If you fit the bill, you do.

If you don't fit, they will not approach you.

I am also trying to challenge myself as an actor with every project.

I try to choose sensibly so that I look different from my previous character.

Life changed for you after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Is there an influx of opportunities coming your way?

A lot of film-makers approached me, especially the ones who have been on my list for a very long time.

They called me and texted me and said I was brilliant in the film.

Hopefully, you will see me do films which are out of the box.

I hope more people will approach me and I will get many opportunities.

That film really did well for me as an actor.

Some films you just do to fuel your own inner strength as an actor and evolve.

I had the courage to do it because I was in sync with Gattu's (Director Abhishek Kapoor) conviction.

The industry has give me a little darja (position) of being an actor.

They are seeing me in a different light, which feels special.

It motivates me to do better.

You want to push your boundaries as an actor.

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Box office collections, critics' review or audience reactions: What determines the success of a film?

Personally, I wish numbers are not the only deciding factor of the fate of a film.

I was disheartened when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui didn't make the box office numbers.

The film got love once it came out on Netflix.

At the end of the day, it's business. You have to make money and not sink people's careers.

I feel people don't have that acceptance level.

They are very selective and it's scary to try something new.

If you don't try new things and go by a tried and tested formula, even that gets mundane and boring.

So it's a tricky situation to be in.

You have to make something which surpasses the audience expectations.

How do you process success and failure?

I get terribly sad and depressed.

I am not as thick skinned as I would like to be.

Still, it's a work-in-progress for me.

I have never celebrated success the way I get depressed over a failure.

Now I come to think of it, why do we let the good things just pass us by?

We don't let it affect us because we get so used to the fact that once the feeling disappears, all we will be left with is hollowness.

So from now, I will celebrate to the fullest.

IMAGE: Vaani and Ranbir in Shamshera.

What did you discover about Ranbir Kapoor while working on Shamshera?

I get stressed when there is a big scene. Or, even when there's a small scene, I think about how to make it more impactful.

I am constantly overthinking things.

I rely on some method or the other to help me do my best.

This guy just comes, the director says 'action' and he transitions into the person one expects him to be.

That effortlessness on camera is just mind-blowing.

I don't know how he pulls it off.

I don't know if he is gifted and blessed.

He works so hard but when he comes on set, all that hard work seems effortless.

I really don't know what his technique is.

I hope I have the honour to work with him again.

I have tremendous respect for him.

This guy has absolutely no ego, no baggage of a star...

He is a humble, ordinary person, does his job with hard work and focus, and leaves.

There is no 'I need this car for my pick-up' or 'I need that hotel or that suite'... there is no tam jham with him.