What's On Sharvari's Bucket List?

Bollywood is in globe-trot mode. And the stars are making sure they capture every fun moment so that they can share it with their fans on social media.

Sharvari may be back in Mumbai but she still has the Maldives on her mind!

She shares a picture from her trip and writes, 'Ticking off my bucket ... hat!'

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan, who were on the same trip, get their picture taken.

Mini writes, 'Took another director to get this director on my side of the camera. Thanks @anandntiwari for this rare picture with the husband.'

Farah Khan comments, '@anandntiwari takes the best pics.. n this 1 is lovely'

Amyra Dastur is 'living in the sunshine' at Baradari Palace in Patiala, Punjab.

Manushi Chillar, who recently joined the sets of John Abraham's Tehran, is seen 'taking a walk with the Scot' in Edinburgh.

KGF actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are holidaying at an undisclosed location.

Can you guess from the caption where they could be? This is the clue they have given: 'In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land.'

Arjun Bijlani poses with a swanky car in Luxembourg and asks, 'Who wants to go for a drive??'

Amala Paul treks to Rakhundi Peak in Himachal Pradesh's Tirthan Valley.

Deepti Naval takes her book A Country Called Childhood to her hometown, Amritsar.

R Madhavan, wife Sarita and son Vedaant meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar.

He writes, 'Such a pleasure to meet with honorable CM & very dynamic Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji.Thank you so much for the kind hospitality & the most fantastic endeavor of putting Odisha firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue map of India-Your commitment for the future of sports is invigorating.'

Neha Dhupia gets romantic with Angad Bedi in the Maldives.

Mithila Palkar poses by the Venice Canals in California.