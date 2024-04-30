Mother Blesses New Naval Chief

No one is prouder than a parent whose child ascends the pinnacle of his career in the armed forces.

On November 30, 2021, Admiral Radhakrishnan Harikumar touched his mother's feet before he took charge as the chief of naval staff.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi -- Admiral Harikumar's successor as CNS, -- sought his mother Rajni Tripathi's blessings before taking charge as the Indian Navy's 26th chief.

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Tripathi's mother Rajni Tripathi blesses her son, here and below. All photographs: Video Grab/Ajit Kumar Dubey-X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com