News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mother Blesses New Naval Chief

Mother Blesses New Naval Chief

By REDIFF NEWS
April 30, 2024 14:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

No one is prouder than a parent whose child ascends the pinnacle of his career in the armed forces.

On November 30, 2021, Admiral Radhakrishnan Harikumar touched his mother's feet before he took charge as the chief of naval staff.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi -- Admiral Harikumar's successor as CNS, -- sought his mother Rajni Tripathi's blessings before taking charge as the Indian Navy's 26th chief.

 

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh Tripathi's mother Rajni Tripathi blesses her son, here and below. All photographs: Video Grab/Ajit Kumar Dubey-X/ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Admiral Tripathi takes charge as new Navy chief
Admiral Tripathi takes charge as new Navy chief
Nuclear Or Conventional Subs: What Should India Pick?
Nuclear Or Conventional Subs: What Should India Pick?
How To Prevent Terror On The High Seas
How To Prevent Terror On The High Seas
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal
JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal
Patanjali Foods gets show cause notice for GST dues
Patanjali Foods gets show cause notice for GST dues
Thackeray Jr. Holds A Roadshow
Thackeray Jr. Holds A Roadshow
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

When Navy Chief Touched His Mother's Feet

When Navy Chief Touched His Mother's Feet

SEE: India Has A New CDS!

SEE: India Has A New CDS!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances