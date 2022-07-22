When in Paris, THIS is what Anushka does!

Bollywood is in globe-trot mode. And the stars are making sure they capture every fun moment so that they can share it with their fans on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who is holidaying in Paris, says, 'When in Paris .. eat many croissants.'

A tempted Parineeti Chopra adds, 'Send me some to London. Thanks and regards.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela leaves for the world promotion of her first Tamil film, The Legend.

She will be travelling from the UAE to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and finally Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan, who is is dining at the Cipriani restaurant in London, wants you to guess what's on her mind.

And here's the twist -- she wants wrong answers only!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde, who is in England, confesses, 'Softies have my heart.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor is 'acting chill' and...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

...'Cheesy'!

She re-enacts the Jab We Met scene with Shahid Kapoor!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Kirala/Instagram

Where is Manisha Koirala headed?

She takes an early morning flight from Mumbai.