News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » When in Paris, THIS is what Anushka does!

When in Paris, THIS is what Anushka does!

By Rediff Movies
July 22, 2022 12:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood is in globe-trot mode. And the stars are making sure they capture every fun moment so that they can share it with their fans on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who is holidaying in Paris, says, 'When in Paris .. eat many croissants.'

A tempted Parineeti Chopra adds, 'Send me some to London. Thanks and regards.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela leaves for the world promotion of her first Tamil film, The Legend.

She will be travelling from the UAE to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and finally Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan, who is is dining at the Cipriani restaurant in London, wants you to guess what's on her mind.

And here's the twist -- she wants wrong answers only!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde, who is in England, confesses, 'Softies have my heart.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor is 'acting chill' and...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

...'Cheesy'!

She re-enacts the Jab We Met scene with Shahid Kapoor!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Kirala/Instagram

Where is Manisha Koirala headed?

She takes an early morning flight from Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranbir's MOST SHOCKING Character!
Ranbir's MOST SHOCKING Character!
'I am not thick-skinned'
'I am not thick-skinned'
Bollywood's SUPER SOUTH DEBUTS
Bollywood's SUPER SOUTH DEBUTS
Lankan forces raid protesters' camp, several injured
Lankan forces raid protesters' camp, several injured
BJP rejoices over 'unexpected' Kerala vote for Murmu
BJP rejoices over 'unexpected' Kerala vote for Murmu
Gotabaya's home minister made new PM of Sri Lanka
Gotabaya's home minister made new PM of Sri Lanka
World C'ships: Rare feat for Indian triple jumper Paul
World C'ships: Rare feat for Indian triple jumper Paul

More like this

What's On Sharvari's Bucket List?

What's On Sharvari's Bucket List?

Is Vijay D The Next Action Superstar?

Is Vijay D The Next Action Superstar?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances