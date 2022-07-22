When in Paris, THIS is what Anushka does!

Bollywood is in globe-trot mode. And the stars are making sure they capture every fun moment so that they can share it with their fans on social media.
Anushka Sharma, who is holidaying in Paris, says, 'When in Paris .. eat many croissants.'
A tempted Parineeti Chopra adds, 'Send me some to London. Thanks and regards.'
Urvashi Rautela leaves for the world promotion of her first Tamil film, The Legend.
She will be travelling from the UAE to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and finally Thailand.
Sonal Chauhan, who is is dining at the Cipriani restaurant in London, wants you to guess what's on her mind.
And here's the twist -- she wants wrong answers only!
Pooja Hegde, who is in England, confesses, 'Softies have my heart.'
Mira Kapoor is 'acting chill' and...
...'Cheesy'!
She re-enacts the Jab We Met scene with Shahid Kapoor!
Where is Manisha Koirala headed?
She takes an early morning flight from Mumbai.