Kriti, Mouni Win Hearts At Awards Show

There was so much glamour on the red carpet at the Zee Cine awards held in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10!

Kriti Sanon looks stunning!

Mouni Roy.

Sharvari.

Pooja Chopra.

Saiee Manjrekar.

Madhurima Tulli.

Sanjana Sanghi.

Neeti Mohan.

Simratt Kaur Randhawa, who made an impression in Gadar 2, stuns yet again.

Neha Pendse.

Shahid Kapoor.

Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande will be seen next in the biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his wife, Yamunabai.

Say hello to 12th Fail Actor, Medha Shankr.

Akshay Oberoi.

Bobby Deol.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Aftab Shivdasani.

Udit Narayan.

Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani.

Gulshan Grover.

Atul Agnihotri with his wife Alvira, right, and their daughter Alizeh.

Anu Malik.

Shekhar Suman with his wife, Alka.

Jeetendra.

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Vishal Jethwa.

Palak Muchhal with husband Mithoon.

Gadar 2 villain Manish Wadhwa.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar