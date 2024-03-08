Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Priyamani and Ajay Devgn.

"It gets very exciting when you're watching a match at home or playing in one. Suddenly, you start believing that you're younger than what you are," Ajay Devgn says with a laugh at the trailer launch of his new sports film, Maidaan.

Directed by Amit Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the film is based on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's life, who changed the face of football in India.

The film also stars Priyamani, in her next Hindi film after the big hit, Article 370.

Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com tell us more about Maidaan.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Producer Boney Kapoor, Priyamani, Ajay Devgn and Director Amit Sharma.

Devgn admits quite candidly that he did not know that a personality like Syed Abdul Rahim existed before he signed on the film.

"When I heard about it, I was very excited to do it. And I thought that if I didn't know about this, then others would not know either, in which case, this story must reach every single Indian," Devgn says.

Maidaan releases on the same day as Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner Bade Miyaan Chote Miyan, and Devgn addresses the 'box office clash' as well.

Maidaan has quite a bit in common with films like Chak De! India and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, where India's underdog football team managed to stand tall on the international platform.

What makes Maidaan any different?

Amit Sharma explains here.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Maidaan team.

