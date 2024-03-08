News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'This story must reach every single Indian'

'This story must reach every single Indian'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
March 08, 2024 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Priyamani and Ajay Devgn. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

"It gets very exciting when you're watching a match at home or playing in one. Suddenly, you start believing that you're younger than what you are," Ajay Devgn says with a laugh at the trailer launch of his new sports film, Maidaan.

Directed by Amit Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the film is based on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's life, who changed the face of football in India.

The film also stars Priyamani, in her next Hindi film after the big hit, Article 370.

Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com tell us more about Maidaan

 

 

IMAGE: Producer Boney Kapoor, Priyamani, Ajay Devgn and Director Amit Sharma. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Devgn admits quite candidly that he did not know that a personality like Syed Abdul Rahim existed before he signed on the film.

"When I heard about it, I was very excited to do it. And I thought that if I didn't know about this, then others would not know either, in which case, this story must reach every single Indian," Devgn says.

Maidaan releases on the same day as Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner Bade Miyaan Chote Miyan, and Devgn addresses the 'box office clash' as well.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Maidaan has quite a bit in common with films like Chak De! India and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, where India's underdog football team managed to stand tall on the international platform.

What makes Maidaan any different?

Amit Sharma explains here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The Maidaan team. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Meet the football team in Maidaan!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
'Ajay will be seen playing real football'
'Ajay will be seen playing real football'
Meet Ajay Devgn's heroine in Maidaan
Meet Ajay Devgn's heroine in Maidaan
'What's wrong if your parents are still in love?'
'What's wrong if your parents are still in love?'
PIX: Rohit, Gill fall but India still in control
PIX: Rohit, Gill fall but India still in control
Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas
Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas
Karnataka water situation grim, Rs 5,000 fine for...
Karnataka water situation grim, Rs 5,000 fine for...
US wants competition with China, but not...: Biden
US wants competition with China, but not...: Biden

More like this

Take This FUN Bollywood Quiz

Take This FUN Bollywood Quiz

'Footballers from world over in Maidaan'

'Footballers from world over in Maidaan'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances