Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards

While Hollywood attended the Oscars on Sunday night, film folk back home were busy getting glam for the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt continues to win the top awards, and this year, she bagged the Critics' Choice award.

She also performed with her Shaandaar co-star Shahid Kapoor to songs like Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Saree Ke Fall Sa (R.. Rajkumar).

Watch the stars walk the red carpet in this video

Ananya Panday wins Performer of the Year Female award for her terrific performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Kartik Aaryan wins the Performer of the Year Male award for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

'The way audiences showered so much love for Sattu and Satyaprem Ki Katha, it was already a win and now I am overwhelmed with this award. It’s a validation of my choices that I’m going into the right direction. Thank you Zee Cine Awards for honouring me with ‘Performer of the Year’ award. This one’s for the entire team SPKK will always be close to my heart,' the actor writes on social media.

Kiara Advani wins the Best Actress Viewer's Choice award for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

She shares the award with Rani Mukerji, who won it for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and writes, 'Winning Best Actress with my favourite actress Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me with Best Actress Viewers Choice no greater win than the love from the audience, I thank each one of you who voted for me and gave Katha a place in your heart.'

Not many know that Rani Mukerji was apprehensive before she took up the emotional drama, and Producer Nikkhil Advani explains why.

Sunny Deol, who arrives with his sons, Rajveer and Karan, wins the Best Actor Viewer's Choice award for his blockbuster, Gadar 2.

Shah Rukh Khan wins the Best Actor (Popular award) for Jawan and Pathaan.

Watch Shah Rukh make his grand entrance in this video

Director Atlee arrives with wife, Priya Krishna.

His film Jawan bags quite a few awards, including Best Film, Best Story, Best Music, Best VFX – Red Chillies Entertainment, Best Action (Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team), Best Background Music (Anirudh), Best Music Director (Anirudh) and Best Dialogue (Sumit Arora).

Shilpa Rao, with her photographer husband Ritesh Krishnan.

Shilpa wins the Best Playback Singer Female award for the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

The Best Playback Singer Male goes to Arijit Singh for the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, again from Pathaan.

Ayushmann Khurrana is grateful for his award: 'Best Actor in a comic role. #DreamGirl2 #ZeeCineAwards This is my first award for a comedy film. In the past I’ve gotten acknowledged/awarded only for serious roles/films. But comedy is a damn serious business. Thank you @writerraj for being such a master of a creator of Dreamgirl and Pooja. Thank you @ektarkapoor for being such a solid producer. Thanks to the entire cast and crew. #gratitude.'

Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event.

Manish Malhotra wins Best Costume Design award for his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Anil Kapoor shows off his award.

Adah Sharma.