Saiyami Kher shares her travel diaries from her recent trip to Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

'The Australian photo dump! Will need to do a separate post for MCG because thats extra special. thankyou for having me over and making this trip so unforgettable,' Saiyami writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Making new friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Taking a joy ride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saying hello to the motorman!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami gets herself a new ride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Hitchhiking!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami shows off her spread of treats.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Capturing the moments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Is that her next ride?