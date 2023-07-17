Kriti Gives Her Heart Away To...

Well-known movie writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, who wed in 2021, hosted a housewarming party in Mumbai, and invited their friends over.

Kriti Sanon recently announced her next film Do Patti, which will be Kanika's debut production. It will co-star Kajol.

Huma Qureshi, fresh off the success of her film Tarla, arrives in a printed co-ord set.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been very busy lately, takes a night off to party.

Taapsee Pannu, who starred in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, penned by Kanika, went on to collaborate with the writer in Rashmi Rocket as well as the thriller Haseen Dillruba. Now, the duo will get together in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

Hosts Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma.

Raveena Tandon's Plus One is her daughter Rasha Hingorani, who will make her acting debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Jimmy Sheirgill has been an important part of Himanshu's movies with Aanand L Rai, like the Tanu Weds Manu and Happy Bhaag Jayegi movies.

He brings wife Priyanka Puri along.

Zoa Morani's debut film Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011) was penned by Kanika.

Sunny Kaushal.

Himanshu shares a long association with Aanand L Rai, as they have collaborated on films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar