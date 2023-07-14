Tiger Shows Off Some Serious Muscle

What's the best way to end a busy week?

Scroll down to see some drool-worthy Tiger Shroff pictures, of course!

The actor gave everyone a glimpse of his chiselled body by posting stills from his upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

He captioned them: 'Didn't need the guns...'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Akshay Kumar, will release in April 2024 on Eid in five languages.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it has been shot across exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience,' says Ali Abbas.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain in the action-packed film.