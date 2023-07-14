Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT This Week

Pop stars, lawyers, cops, hoteliers, care to hear their story on OTT this week?
Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations for the week.
Wham!
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Chris Smith's fondly put together documentary chronicling the musical journey of childhood friends and collaborators George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley serves as a nostalgic treat for Wham! fans. Nothing more, nothing less.
Kohraa
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
The writing force behind dark dramas like Paatal Lok, Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya -- Sudip Sharma -- treads into dysfunctional family space in his brand new investigation series revolving around a NRI bridegroom's death a few days before his wedding.
Ishq-e-Nadaan
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
A romantic anthology film set in Mumbai featuring the likes of Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina and Kanwaljeet Singh.
The Trial
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Kajol makes her Web series debut as a lawyer compelled to defend her unfaithful husband in the official remake of The Good Wife.
Maya Bazaar For Sale
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Big fat Indian family dynamics residing in an illegal construction form the focus of this quirky Rana Daggubati production.
Thandatti
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A soon-to-retire cop is hell bent on solving the curious case of a dead old village woman's missing earrings in Thandatti's wild thrills and wacky comedy.
Bird Box Barcelona
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
Humanity continues to face deadly, dangerous new threats in this Spanish spinoff of Sandra Bullock's post-apocalyptic drama Bird Box.
Foundation (Season 2)
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
A brand new season of the sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning books tells the story of a band of exiles engaged in rebuilding civilization against a collapsing galactic empire.
Hostel Days
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Six engineering students navigate life, friendship and more in the five-part Telugu remake of the popular TVF show.
King the Land
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A dapper chaebol and his charming hotelier's clash-and-charm chemistry plays out against the backdrop of luxury hotels and inheritance wars.
Full Circle
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Steven Soderberg's limited series noir starring Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz and Dennis Quaid deep dives into a world of deceit and double-crossing following an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong.
Shiv Shastri Balboa
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
A huge fan of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky and a housekeeper wanting to reunite with her granddaughter embark on a road trip in American heartland in Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta's emotional slice-of-senior citizen life.