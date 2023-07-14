News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT This Week

Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 14, 2023 13:08 IST
Pop stars, lawyers, cops, hoteliers, care to hear their story on OTT this week?

Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations for the week.

 

Wham!
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Chris Smith's fondly put together documentary chronicling the musical journey of childhood friends and collaborators George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley serves as a nostalgic treat for Wham! fans. Nothing more, nothing less.

 

Kohraa
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

The writing force behind dark dramas like Paatal Lok, Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya -- Sudip Sharma -- treads into dysfunctional family space in his brand new investigation series revolving around a NRI bridegroom's death a few days before his wedding.

 

Ishq-e-Nadaan
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

A romantic anthology film set in Mumbai featuring the likes of Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina and Kanwaljeet Singh.

 

The Trial
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Kajol makes her Web series debut as a lawyer compelled to defend her unfaithful husband in the official remake of The Good Wife.

 

Maya Bazaar For Sale
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Big fat Indian family dynamics residing in an illegal construction form the focus of this quirky Rana Daggubati production.

 

Thandatti
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A soon-to-retire cop is hell bent on solving the curious case of a dead old village woman's missing earrings in Thandatti's wild thrills and wacky comedy.

 

Bird Box Barcelona
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Humanity continues to face deadly, dangerous new threats in this Spanish spinoff of Sandra Bullock's post-apocalyptic drama Bird Box.

 

Foundation (Season 2)
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

A brand new season of the sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning books tells the story of a band of exiles engaged in rebuilding civilization against a collapsing galactic empire.

 

Hostel Days
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Six engineering students navigate life, friendship and more in the five-part Telugu remake of the popular TVF show.

 

King the Land
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A dapper chaebol and his charming hotelier's clash-and-charm chemistry plays out against the backdrop of luxury hotels and inheritance wars.

 

Full Circle
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

Steven Soderberg's limited series noir starring Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz and Dennis Quaid deep dives into a world of deceit and double-crossing following an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong.

 

Shiv Shastri Balboa
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

A huge fan of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky and a housekeeper wanting to reunite with her granddaughter embark on a road trip in American heartland in Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta's emotional slice-of-senior citizen life.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
