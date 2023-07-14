Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT This Week

Pop stars, lawyers, cops, hoteliers, care to hear their story on OTT this week?

Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations for the week.

Wham!

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Chris Smith's fondly put together documentary chronicling the musical journey of childhood friends and collaborators George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley serves as a nostalgic treat for Wham! fans. Nothing more, nothing less.

Kohraa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The writing force behind dark dramas like Paatal Lok, Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya -- Sudip Sharma -- treads into dysfunctional family space in his brand new investigation series revolving around a NRI bridegroom's death a few days before his wedding.

Ishq-e-Nadaan

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A romantic anthology film set in Mumbai featuring the likes of Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina and Kanwaljeet Singh.

The Trial

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Kajol makes her Web series debut as a lawyer compelled to defend her unfaithful husband in the official remake of The Good Wife.

Maya Bazaar For Sale

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Big fat Indian family dynamics residing in an illegal construction form the focus of this quirky Rana Daggubati production.

Thandatti

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A soon-to-retire cop is hell bent on solving the curious case of a dead old village woman's missing earrings in Thandatti's wild thrills and wacky comedy.

Bird Box Barcelona

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Humanity continues to face deadly, dangerous new threats in this Spanish spinoff of Sandra Bullock's post-apocalyptic drama Bird Box.

Foundation (Season 2)

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A brand new season of the sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning books tells the story of a band of exiles engaged in rebuilding civilization against a collapsing galactic empire.

Hostel Days

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Six engineering students navigate life, friendship and more in the five-part Telugu remake of the popular TVF show.

King the Land

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A dapper chaebol and his charming hotelier's clash-and-charm chemistry plays out against the backdrop of luxury hotels and inheritance wars.

Full Circle

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Steven Soderberg's limited series noir starring Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz and Dennis Quaid deep dives into a world of deceit and double-crossing following an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A huge fan of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky and a housekeeper wanting to reunite with her granddaughter embark on a road trip in American heartland in Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta's emotional slice-of-senior citizen life.