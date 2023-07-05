News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kajol And Kriti Make An Announcement

Kajol And Kriti Make An Announcement

Source: PTI
July 05, 2023 13:09 IST
IMAGE: Netflix's Vice President Content Monika Shergill, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kathha Pictures/Instagram

Kajol and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for Do Patti, a film backed by Writer Kanika Dhillon.

Billed as a compelling story, the Netflix film marks Dhillon's maiden production under her newly launched banner, Kathha Pictures.

The writer, whose film credits include Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan and Haseen Dillruba, said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that 'empowers stories and storytellers'.

'I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and, of course, Netflix... The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality,' Dhillon said in a statement.

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon with Kanika Dhillon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kathha Pictures/Instagram

Kriti will reunite with Kajol eight years after Dilwale and will co-produce Do Patti under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

She took to Instagram and wrote, 'Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women!'

'Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor

'Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8years! @kajol

'Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial'

Kajol asked, 'I'd say this set of queens is a winning hand, isn't it @netflix_in?'

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu with with Kanika Dhillon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kathha Pictures/Instagram

As a screenwriter, Dhillon's coming releases include Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

Source: PTI
