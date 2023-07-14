Why Kajol Can't Stop Glowing

Suparn S Verma's Web series, The Trial, adapted from the American show The Good Wife, has been getting rave reviews.

Here's looking at the starry line-up at the show's special screening a day before it hit OTT.

Kajol seems to be glowing after getting good reviews.

Kajol's mum Tanuja and sister Tanishaa arrive to cheer her.

Jisshu Sengupta can't stop raving about the show's Director Suparn S Verma, as he tells ANI: 'If you sit with him for a day, you'll understand that his passion and understating about his work and characters does give a very strong push to his execution.

'He has an amazing way of telling the story not only through his words but also his visuals. I feel every conversation with him on and off set has been a workshop.

'Suparn is a genius at layered storytelling and you will see the layers come through.'

Shriya Saran's red carpet fashion is to watch out for.

Kubbra Sait, who plays the role (Kalinda Sharma) Archie Punjabi made her own in the CBS original.

Sheeba Chaddha gives yet another compelling performance in the courtroom drama.

Sheena Chohan stars in the show too.

Director Suparn S Verma, who co-directed The Family Man 2, Rana Naidu and was the creative producer behind Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Pragya Jaiswal.

Arjun Kapoor.

Fardeen Khan has had a long association with Suparn ever since the latter directed him -- and his father Feroz Khan -- in the 2005 film, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena.

Ishwak Singh, recently seen in Adhura, shares his story.

Manasvi Mamgai.

Suchitra Pillai.

Vatsal Seth.

Suparn was one of the writers on Rohit Shetty's directorial debut Zameen in 2003.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar